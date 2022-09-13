NewsVideos

Bengal Protest: Is it forbidden to question Mamata government?

BJP protested against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, the party workers took to the road in many cities of Bengal including Kolkata. West Bengal BJP in-charge Mangal Pandey has attacked the Mamata Banerjee government. He said that due to BJP's Nabanno campaign, the Bengal government has been stunned by fear and hence force is being used.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 09:44 PM IST
BJP protested against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, the party workers took to the road in many cities of Bengal including Kolkata. West Bengal BJP in-charge Mangal Pandey has attacked the Mamata Banerjee government. He said that due to BJP's Nabanno campaign, the Bengal government has been stunned by fear and hence force is being used.

All Videos

Dog Attacks: Terror of stray dogs in many states of India
21:12
Dog Attacks: Terror of stray dogs in many states of India
World Cup की भारतीय टीम में किन खिलाड़ियों को नहीं मिली जगह
0:53
 World Cup की भारतीय टीम में किन खिलाड़ियों को नहीं मिली जगह
Bihar Crime: Panic in area due to firing in Begusarai
6:2
Bihar Crime: Panic in area due to firing in Begusarai
Salon day out: Rhea Chakraborty oozes glamour in casuals
Salon day out: Rhea Chakraborty oozes glamour in casuals
Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Kolkata
Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Kolkata

Trending Videos

21:12
Dog Attacks: Terror of stray dogs in many states of India
0:53
World Cup की भारतीय टीम में किन खिलाड़ियों को नहीं मिली जगह
6:2
Bihar Crime: Panic in area due to firing in Begusarai
Salon day out: Rhea Chakraborty oozes glamour in casuals
Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Kolkata
BJP Workers protest in bengal,BJP in West Bengal,bjp protest turn violent in west bengal,police vs bjp workers clash in west bengal,violence in West Bengal,police lathicharge on bjp workers in west bengal,West Bengal,West Bengal news,bjp protest in west bengal,bjp workers protest in kolkata,police blocks bjp workers in kolkata,BJP workers protest,bjp protest march kolkata,bjp in bengal,West Bengal BJP,bjp protest in kolkata,tmc vs bjp in bengal,