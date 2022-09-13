Bengal Protest: Is it forbidden to question Mamata government?

BJP protested against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, the party workers took to the road in many cities of Bengal including Kolkata. West Bengal BJP in-charge Mangal Pandey has attacked the Mamata Banerjee government. He said that due to BJP's Nabanno campaign, the Bengal government has been stunned by fear and hence force is being used.

