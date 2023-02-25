NewsVideos
Bengal: Union minister Nisith Pramanik attacked

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
There is news of attack on Union Minister Nisith Pramanik in Bengal. According to the information received, Nisith Pramanik's convoy was attacked when he was going to meet party workers.

