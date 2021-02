Bengaluru Air Show 2021: Rafale, Tejas showed strength; the power of new India shown

India demonstrated progress in military aeronautics at the 13th edition of the biennial Aero India-2021, which was inaugurated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. While indigenously developed Tejas-LCA helicopters and Surya Kiran planes stole the show, Sukhoi, Rafale, Hawk and American B-1 Lancer were among the charms of heavy bomber stars.