Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway: PM Modi's address in Mandya, Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Karnataka today where he inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway at a public rally in Mandya district. In Karnataka, PM Modi said, today the foundation stone of Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4 lane highway was also laid, all these projects will give a new direction in the way of development.