videoDetails

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: PM Modi to inaugurate 118 KM highway on Karnataka tour today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

PM Modi will be on Karnataka tour today. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway. PM Modi will gift many development projects to Mandya and Hubli-Dharwad.