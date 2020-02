Best Moment of Budget 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman recites Kashmiri poem in the Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha, on Saturday (February 1). She recited a poem by Kashmiri poet Pandit Dinanath Kaul. Sitharaman recited a few lines from the poem which was in Kashmiri, along with its English translation, emphasising on 'hamara vatan' (our motherland) with references to the spirit of Kashmir.