BF.7 Variant: China hiding the truth of deaths due to Corona?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 01:44 PM IST
Corona's new variant BF.7 has created havoc in China. Instead, China is not deterring from its antics. According to China, it is not necessary to release the Corona figures daily as its a B Category disease. The Chinese government says that there was only one death from Corona last week, but the videos from China are giving a different message. This raises the question why efforts are being made to hide the figures of deaths due to corona in China. Is there any new trick of China behind this?

Kota Death Case: Know the real reason behind students being in depression?
17:55
Kota Death Case: Know the real reason behind students being in depression?
PM Modi's mother Heeraben admit to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, condition stable
6:29
PM Modi's mother Heeraben admit to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, condition stable
Tunisha Sharma Case: Sheezan Khan made many big revelation in police interrogation, changing statements again and again
1:51
Tunisha Sharma Case: Sheezan Khan made many big revelation in police interrogation, changing statements again and again
Sant Kabir Nagar: Watch the Bullet EXPERIMENT of UP Police!
9:46
Sant Kabir Nagar: Watch the Bullet EXPERIMENT of UP Police!
Congress writes letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the breach in the security of Rahul Gandhi
7:47
Congress writes letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the breach in the security of Rahul Gandhi

