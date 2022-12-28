videoDetails

BF.7 Variant: China hiding the truth of deaths due to Corona?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

Corona's new variant BF.7 has created havoc in China. Instead, China is not deterring from its antics. According to China, it is not necessary to release the Corona figures daily as its a B Category disease. The Chinese government says that there was only one death from Corona last week, but the videos from China are giving a different message. This raises the question why efforts are being made to hide the figures of deaths due to corona in China. Is there any new trick of China behind this?