Bhadohi: 10 people dead after an explosion in a two-storey building. Rescue operations underway.

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest from UP's Bhadohi, where 10 people died after an explosion in a two-storey building. Rescue operations underway. Watch full video to know more.

Feb 23, 2019, 17:00 PM IST

