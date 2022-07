Rain wreaks havoc in manali

Pictures of continuous floods and heavy rains are coming out from different states of the country. Meanwhile, the water suddenly increased in the Bajogi drain in Manali, due to which the local people are facing floods.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

