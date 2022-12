Bhagwant Mann gave a big statement after Aam Aadmi Party's victory in MCD elections

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

After the victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD elections, AAP held a press conference. During this press conference, Bhagwant Mann made a big statement.He said that,; the way people have voted, instilled confidence, be it in Delhi for the fourth time, be it in Punjab and by tomorrow evening, you will see such results in Gujarat as well.