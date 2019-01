Bhai vs Bhai: Param Dharam Sansad announce Ram temple construction at Ayodhya from feb 21

The Param Dharam Sansad on Wednesday announced that the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will begin from February 21. The religious group met at the Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday where they declared that though they respect the Supreme Court and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the time has come for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.