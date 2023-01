videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

Amid heavy snowfall, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra ended in Srinagar on Monday, during the closing ceremony in Srinagar, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi said that these people do not understand the pain of violence.