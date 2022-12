videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra: G Kishan Reddy hits hard on Rahul Gandhi says, 'We are not afraid. Do Padyatra all your life'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

Amidst the new variant of Corona, Rahul Gandhi was asked to take care of the Corona Protocol in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. On this, Rahul attacked the BJP hard. Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's statement, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said, 'We are not afraid. Do padyatra whole life'