Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi unfurled the tricolor at Lal Chowk

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi had organized Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Tomorrow this journey is to end. Today, Rahul Gandhi hoisted the tricolor at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.