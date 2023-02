videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi host tricolor at Lal Chowk is different from PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi has told the difference between his own hoisting of the tricolor at Lal Chowk and the hoisting of the tricolor by PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi said that the feeling of patriotism comes from the heart.