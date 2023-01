videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi made a big statement about the disruption of journey in J&K

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir has been interrupted for a while. Regarding this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and said that 'Bharat Jodo Yatra was interrupted due to lack of security'. Watch Rahul Gandhi's press conference in this report.