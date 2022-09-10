NewsVideos

Amit Shah attacked Congress's India Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi is on his 'India couples' journey. Meanwhile, he is meeting many people. But during this time Rahul reached to meet the priest George Ponnaiah. This is the same George Ponnaiya who has a long list of controversial and anti-national statements.

|Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 08:56 PM IST
