Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi try to defeat Modi through 'Modi policy'

The BJP and the Third Front have started preparations for the elections to be held in 2024 and now the Congress is also ready to open the front. As a strategy, Rahul Gandhi will now try to defeat Modi by using 'Modi policy'.

|Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 09:39 AM IST
