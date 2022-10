Bharat Jodo Yatra: The helplessness of the youth is visible in the country says Rahul Gandhi

| Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in Bellary, Karnataka. Let us tell you that today 38 days have been completed for the India Jodo Yatra of Congress. Rahul Gandhi said that BJP and RSS are dividing the country, the helplessness of the youth is visible in the country, they are being bluffed.