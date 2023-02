videoDetails

Bhiwani Murder Case: Mahapanchayat organized in Gurugram In Support of Accused Monu Manesar

| Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

A mahapanchayat was organized in Gurugram in support of Bhiwani incident accused Monu Manesar. Hundreds of people participated in mahapanchayat and during this the Rajasthan Police was openly threatened.