Bhiwani Murder Case: Nuh Police Files Case Against Rajasthan Police

| Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Nuh Police has registered a case against Rajasthan Police in connection with death of Bhiwani murder accused Srikant's child. Rajasthan Police was accused of beating the pregnant wife of the accused. After which they were held responsible for death of newborn. A case has been registered against 30 to 40 policemen at the behest of mother of accused.