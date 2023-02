videoDetails

Bhiwani Murder Case: VHP calls Mahapanchayat in Mewat's Hathin

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has come forward on action being taken against accused in Bhiwani murder case. Claiming accused as innocent, VHP has called a mahapanchayat at Hathin in Mewat. During the mahapanchayat, the strategy for the defense of the accused will be discussed.