Bhupendra Patel Holds A Press Conference After being elected as the leader of Gujarat BJP Legislature Party

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

BJP MLAs Meeting was held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar today. In this meeting, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the leader of Gujarat BJP Legislature Party after which he held a press conference and said, 'The public has once again reposed their trust'.