Big action by ED on Mafia Atique Ahmed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

ED has taken major action against Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Today many more properties of Atiq have been confiscated. Let us tell you that so far a total of 8 crore properties have been seized. Atiq's property worth 100 crores has come to light in Lucknow and Prayagraj.