Big action in Brahmos missile misfire case

On 9 March, Brahmos missile was accidentally fired from India in Pakistan's border. Now the Air Force has taken action in this matter and dismissed three Air Force officers.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

