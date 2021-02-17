Big conspiracy of 'Popular Front of India' against India?

In a major crackdown, the UP STF arrested two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Lucknow on Tuesday night in a joint operation with central agencies. According to police sources, both were coming from Kerala and there were plans to carry out bombings all over Uttar Pradesh.

