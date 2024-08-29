Advertisement
Mamata Banerjee threatens BJP over Kolkata Lady Doctor Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
To The Point: In the name of getting justice for the doctor daughter, the political attacks and counter-attacks have intensified. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of setting the state on fire. She said that if Bengal catches fire, its heat will spread from Assam to Delhi and the PM's chair will fall. In response to this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted her and said that how dare you scare Assam? Along with this, Mamata Banerjee has decided to protest on 31 August demanding death penalty for the accused of the Kolkata incident. But the question is whether the doctor daughter will get justice only by protesting instead of protesting.

