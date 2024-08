videoDetails

DTC bus catches fire in Delhi's Jagatpuri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

A horrifying video of a moving bus catching fire has surfaced in Delhi. A massive fire broke out in an AC cluster bus full of passengers in Jagatpuri area. Somehow all the passengers were evacuated from the bus in time. The entire bus was burnt to ashes in no time. Due to the fire in the bus, there was a traffic jam in Jagatpuri, Preet Vihar, Patparganj areas of Delhi.