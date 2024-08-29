Advertisement
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Shares Video Of Martial Arts Session

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Judo Karate Video: The 'judo avatar' of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has come to light. In this, he is learning the tricks of martial arts and is seen in action. On his Instagram account, he has shared a video of him learning the tricks of Judo. In this video, first he is seen understanding the techniques of martial arts, not only this, he is also seen defeating his opponent on all fours. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has also wished the countrymen on National Sports Day through his special video.

