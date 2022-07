Big disclosure in Amravati massacre, friend Yusuf's hand in Umesh's murder

Amravati- Udaipur Case Live Updates : Foreign connection of Amravati Umesh Kolhe murder case will be investigated .. NIA remand to main accused Irfan Sheikh till 7th July

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

Amravati- Udaipur Case Live Updates : Foreign connection of Amravati Umesh Kolhe murder case will be investigated .. NIA remand to main accused Irfan Sheikh till 7th July