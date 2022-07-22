Big disclosure in the Moosewala murder case, Lawrence got a call after the murder, audio goes viral
A very big disclosure has come to the fore in the Sidhu Moosewala case. Let us tell you that in this case a call recording has come to the fore in which Lawrence Bishnoi is heard telling about the murder of a crook Musewala. Questions are also being raised about the security of Tihar Jail regarding this.
