Big disclosure in the Moosewala murder case, Lawrence got a call after the murder, audio goes viral

A very big disclosure has come to the fore in the Sidhu Moosewala case. Let us tell you that in this case a call recording has come to the fore in which Lawrence Bishnoi is heard telling about the murder of a crook Musewala. Questions are also being raised about the security of Tihar Jail regarding this.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

