videoDetails

Big disclosure on suspects find in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area

| Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure on the suspects found in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. These suspects were in contact with 4 Pakistani terrorists, including terrorists Naseer, Nazir Bhat, Nadeem, gangster Sunil Rathi and Pakistani organization Hizbul Mujahideen.