Big Disclosure On Terror Suspects Arrested In Jahangirpuri, Connected To Lashkar And Khalistani Terrorists

| Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

Two suspects were arrested in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. A big revelation has come to light regarding this. Both the suspects were in contact with Lashkar and Khalistani terrorists. Conspiracy was being hatched from across the border and Hindu leaders were also on the target.