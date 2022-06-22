Big news about Uddhav's resignation amid the political crisis of Maharashtra?

According to sources, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray can resign from the post by this evening. Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's tweet had also surfaced, after which it was being speculated that Uddhav Thackeray would leave the post of Chief Minister.

| Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

