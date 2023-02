videoDetails

Big news come out from prayagraj's Uttar Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Big news has come out from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Umesh Pal, the witness of BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case, has been shot dead. According to the information, Umesh Pal died during treatment. The accused shot Umesh Pal after entering the house.