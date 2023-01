videoDetails

Big news related to Kanjhawala case, 11 policemen suspended

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

In the Kanjhawala Hint and Run case, 11 policemen of Delhi Police have been suspended. On the intervening night of December 31-January 1, the scooty of the victim, Anjali Singh (20), was hit by a car and dragged for 12 kms, due to which she died.