NewsVideos

Big relief to Nupur Sharma from Supreme Court

Nupur Sharma has got a big relief from the Supreme Court in the case of a controversial statement on the Prophet Muhammad. The Supreme Court has stayed the arrest of Nupur Sharma till August 10. The court has said that even if a new FIR is registered, there will be no arrest.

|Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 04:18 PM IST
Nupur Sharma has got a big relief from the Supreme Court in the case of a controversial statement on the Prophet Muhammad. The Supreme Court has stayed the arrest of Nupur Sharma till August 10. The court has said that even if a new FIR is registered, there will be no arrest.

All Videos

Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer
12:45
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
7:6
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS
 Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS
What did Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij say on the murder of DSP?
8:1
What did Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij say on the murder of DSP?

Trending Videos

Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste
12:45
Nupur Sharma Controversy: Constantly getting threats - Nupur's lawyer
7:6
Badhir News: Uproar over GST rates and Agneipath scheme
Ben Stokes Retires: 6 awesome records by England's talismanic all-rounder | Zee News | SPORTS
8:1
What did Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij say on the murder of DSP?
Nupur Sharma,nupur sharma news,Supreme Court,nupur sharma statement,supreme court on nupur sharma,bjp leader nupur sharma,Nupur Sharma controversy,nupur sharma supreme court,supreme court verdict on nupur sharma,nupur sharma case,nupur sharma on prophet,nupur sharma bjp,supreme court nupur sharma,nupur sharma debate,Supreme Court hearing,nupur sharma remarks on prophet,nupur sharma comment,sc on nupur sharma,nupur sharma sc news,Breaking News,Hindi News,