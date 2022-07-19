Big relief to Nupur Sharma from Supreme Court
Nupur Sharma has got a big relief from the Supreme Court in the case of a controversial statement on the Prophet Muhammad. The Supreme Court has stayed the arrest of Nupur Sharma till August 10. The court has said that even if a new FIR is registered, there will be no arrest.
