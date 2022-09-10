Big success in Moosewala murder case, 2 accused arrested from Nepal

The police has got a big success in the Moosewala murder case. Two accused have been arrested from Nepal related to this case. This action has been carried out in the joint operation of Delhi Police's Special Cell and Punjab Police

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 09:05 PM IST

