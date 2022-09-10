NewsVideos

Big success in Moosewala murder case, 2 accused arrested from Nepal

The police has got a big success in the Moosewala murder case. Two accused have been arrested from Nepal related to this case. This action has been carried out in the joint operation of Delhi Police's Special Cell and Punjab Police

|Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 09:05 PM IST
The police has got a big success in the Moosewala murder case. Two accused have been arrested from Nepal related to this case. This action has been carried out in the joint operation of Delhi Police's Special Cell and Punjab Police

All Videos

Deshhit Super 30: Controversy over Ponaiya's video with Rahul Gandhi
5:11
Deshhit Super 30: Controversy over Ponaiya's video with Rahul Gandhi
Emerging Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj talks about the 'road map' of development
42:30
Emerging Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj talks about the 'road map' of development
Amit Shah attacked Congress's India Jodo Yatra
5:57
Amit Shah attacked Congress's India Jodo Yatra
After the coronation, now Charles III becomes the new King of the United Kingdom
8:0
After the coronation, now Charles III becomes the new King of the United Kingdom
What is Owaisi's statement on the opposition indicating?
24:43
What is Owaisi's statement on the opposition indicating?

Trending Videos

5:11
Deshhit Super 30: Controversy over Ponaiya's video with Rahul Gandhi
42:30
Emerging Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj talks about the 'road map' of development
5:57
Amit Shah attacked Congress's India Jodo Yatra
8:0
After the coronation, now Charles III becomes the new King of the United Kingdom
24:43
What is Owaisi's statement on the opposition indicating?
sidhu moose wala case updates,Sidhu Moose Wala,sidhu moose wala murder case news,sidhu moose wala news,sidhu moose wala latest news,punjabi singer sidhu moose wala,sidhu moose wala news today,sidhu moose wala death news,sidhu moose wala shot dead,sidhu moose wala dead,Sidhu Moose Wala murder case,Sidhu Moosewala,sidhu moose wala shooter,sidhu moose wala case update,moose wala shot,two accused arrested Sidhu Moose Wala,