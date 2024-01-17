trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710655
Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Samarth Jurel out of Bigg Boss 17

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Bigg Boss 17 UPDATE: Boss 17 सलमान खान (Salman Khan) का कंट्रोवर्शियल (controversial) शो बिग बॉस 17 अक्सर सुर्खियों में बना रहता है. यह शो ग्रैंड फिनाले (Grand Finale) के बेहद करीब है. फिनाले (Finale) के लिए कंटेस्टेंट्स (contestants) में जंग जारी है. वहीं समर्थ जुरेल ( Samarth Jurel) फिनाले राउंड में शामिल होने से चूक गए. वह एलिमिनेट हो चुके हैं. उन्होंने बाहर आकर अपने एलिमिनेशन और बिग बॉस 17 (Bigg Boss 17) में सफर को लेकर काफी कुछ कहा.

