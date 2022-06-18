Bihar Bandh: From Masaudhi to Gaya, students protested furiously

Student organisations in Bihar, protesting against the Centre's newly introduced ‘Agnipath' recruitment scheme for armed forces, have found support in opposition RJD as they called for a 24-hour state-wide bandh on Saturday (June 18, 2022).

