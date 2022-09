Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets NCP President Sharad Pawar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is on a Delhi tour, met NCP President Sharad Pawar at his residence in Delhi. After the meeting, Nitish said that it is very important to be united

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 06:07 PM IST

