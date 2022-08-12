NewsVideos

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi

Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav is on a Delhi tour and according to the information received, today he can meet Sonia Gandhi. Discussion is also possible on the cabinet of Bihar, after which it will be clear which faces will be part of the cabinet.

|Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 04:52 PM IST
