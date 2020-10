Bihar Election 2020: Has former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey become a victim of ‘politics’?

Pandey has been denied assembly ticket and following this, he took to a social media platform and posted about his major decision. In a Hindi post, he said, "I am upset with the phone of many of my well-wishers. I also understand their concern and problems. After my retirement, everyone expected that I would contest the election but this time I am not contesting the assembly elections."