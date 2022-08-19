Bihar: Emergency landing of CM Nitish's helicopter in Gaya

Today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had gone out to conduct an aerial survey of the drought, but due to bad weather, an emergency landing of the helicopter has been made in Gaya. According to the information received, Nitish had gone out to conduct an aerial survey of five districts of Bihar.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

