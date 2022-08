Bihar: Lathi charge on BPSC candidates in Patna

BPSC candidates have been lathi-charged in Patna. Bihar Police has done this lathi charge in front of Bihar Museum. It is being told that some candidates have been injured in this lathi charge.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

BPSC candidates have been lathi-charged in Patna. Bihar Police has done this lathi charge in front of Bihar Museum. It is being told that some candidates have been injured in this lathi charge.