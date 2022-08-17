NewsVideos

Bihar Law Minister Warrant: Nitish Kumar reacted on the warrant against the Law Minister

A warrant has been issued by the court against Bihar Law Minister Kartik Kumar. A warrant has been issued against him in the kidnapping case within 24 hours of taking oath as the minister. Now the Chief Minister of the state Nitish Kumar has reacted on this. He has said that he is not aware of this case.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 03:48 PM IST
