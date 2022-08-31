Bihar: Minister Kartik Kumar's portfolio changed amid criminal case row

The department of Bihar minister Karthik Kumar has been changed. He has now been made the Minister of Sugarcane Industries. Earlier he was made the Law Minister. The court had issued a warrant against Karthik Kumar in the kidnapping case.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

