Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan's big attack after Nitish Kumar's resignation

Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister tomorrow. At the same time, Tejashwi Yadav will take oath as the Deputy CM. The swearing-in will be held at the Rajendra Mandap of the Raj Bhavan at 4 pm. Meanwhile, in a conversation with Zee News, Chirag Paswan has a big attack on Nitish Kumar. Along with this, Nitish Kumar's ambition to become the Prime Minister has also been disclosed.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
