Bihar Political drama: 'Tainted' Bihar minister Kartik Kumar resigns

Bihar minister Karthik Kumar resigned from the cabinet within 24 hours of changing the department. Responding to this, Sushil Modi said that many more wickets will fall.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 09:48 AM IST

