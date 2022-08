Bihar Politics: Lalu in aid with tainted minister?

The meeting of Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar is showing a glimpse of the political turmoil to be held in 2024. On the other hand, the meeting of tainted minister Karthik Kumar and Lalu Yadav has raised many questions.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:12 PM IST

